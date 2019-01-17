ODOT to begin treating highways ahead of weekend storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Thursday was business as usual for workers at the Ohio Department of Transportation, but that will change on Friday.

ODOT officials are closely monitoring the forecasts and expecting difficult travel conditions over the weekend.

Crews will begin working 12-hour shifts, which will continue until the storm has passed and the highways are clear. Ahead of the snow and ice, they will treat roads with brine.

"What that does is it kind of keeps the ice from bonding onto the pavement, that way it gives us a better chance to stay ahead of the storm," said Amanda McFarland, ODOT spokeswoman.

ODOT also wants drivers to remember not to crowd the plows and give them room on the roads. Last year, 50 trucks were involved in accidents.

