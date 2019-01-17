× Numbers released for Ohio’s first day of medical marijuana sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program released the numbers from the state’s first day of sales.

The four dispensaries opened their doors Wednesday morning to patients and their caregivers. The state said 8.7 pounds of product were sold for a total of $75,000.

Patients need to register in order to purchase cannabis products like oils, edibles and lotions. To register, patients must have a recommendation from a certified physician, complete the email form and pay the $50 fee.

Right now, only people suffering from particular illnesses, including AIDS, Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis, are eligible.

