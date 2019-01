CLEVELAND– As Northeast Ohio prepares for the year’s first major snowfall, cities are issuing snow parking bans.

Snow is predicted overnight Thursday with another round bringing significant accumulation over the weekend.

Click here for the latest forecast

The following cities have issued parking bans:

Fairview Park: Snow emergency when there’s 2 inches or more of accumulation.

Stow: Parking ban in effect from Saturday at 9 a.m. to Monday at 9 a.m.