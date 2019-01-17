New concerns in Cuyahoga County Jail after another inmate suicide attempt

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officers have filed a new demand for more staffing and improved conditions after yet another inmate suicide attempt.

Wednesday afternoon, the FOX 8 I TEAM revealed, a corrections officer found an inmate trying to hang himself.

For months, the county jail has been in the headlines, and it’s been the focus of multiple investigations and reviews. Eight inmates have died, and those reviews have found shortcomings in medical care and staffing along with deplorable conditions.

A grievance filed by the union for corrections officers says the latest suicide attempt happened in an area with a guard who’d been left to monitor twice as many inmates as usual.

A county spokesperson pointed out Wednesday afternoon, the prisoner in the latest case was saved by an alert jail guard making his rounds.

Nonetheless, the union notes, that incident happened as inmates had been locked down due to short staffing, a chronic problem.

The grievance says, “This is a matter of life and death…” And, “staff the jail properly.”

Additionally, the document points out the latest suicide attempt happened in the same section of the jail where another inmate recently tried to take his life, and he, in fact, later died at the hospital. Last week, the I TEAM revealed video showing prisoners in that same area refusing to go back into their cells. One even briefly wrapped a blanket around his neck making a choking motion.

The grievance added, “You own riot policy gives us warning signs for a riot and the jail atmosphere meets those signs today.”

The county has promised to address the Jail problems. And days ago, the county announced steps toward sweeping improvements in medical care.

Still, activists have rallied and called for more immediate action. And some of those activists have announced more plans to keep up the pressure to see more done more quickly.

Continuing coverage.