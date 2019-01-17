× Nevada man faces charges after troopers seize $276,600 worth of marijuana, hash oil during traffic stop on Ohio Turnpike

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Nevada man faces charges after Ohio state troopers seized $276,600 worth of marijuana and hash oil during a traffic stop.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers stopped Justin Lee Clapper, 34, on January 15 around 2:48 p.m. for a marked lanes violation while traveling in a rental car on the Ohio Turnpike.

Officials reportedly observed criminal indicators during their stop and a drug-sniffing K-9 was brought to the scene.

A probable cause search warrant allegedly revealed 90 pounds of marijuana and 806 grams of hash oil, which troopers seized.

Clapper was arrested and incarcerated in the Summit County Jail, according to OSHP. He has reportedly been charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana and liquid hash, which are second-degree felonies.