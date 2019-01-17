Man jumps from Royal Caribbean ship, gets banned for life

A 27-year-old from Washington has been banned from Royal Caribbean ships for life after video posted online shows the man leaping from the 11th deck of the cruise ship while it was docked in Nassau, Bahamas.

Nick Naydev, 27, posted video on Instagram that shows him jumping from the ship.

Naydev said he could “barely walk for 3 days” after bruising his neck and tailbone when he struck the water, according to Fox News.

Royal Caribbean issued a statement after the video surfaced online:

“This was stupid and reckless behavior, and he and his companions have been banned from ever sailing with us again We are exploring legal action.”

In the comments on the video, Naydev said he was “still drunk from the previous night” when he decided to jump.

A small boat picked up Naydev and brought him to shore. Local police were called but no charges were filed.

Naydev and his friends were immediately booted from the cruise and had to find their own way home, according to USA Today.