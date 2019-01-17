Police investigate multiple downtown accidents including RTA bus, police cruiser collision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Officials are investigating multiple car accidents in downtown Thursday night.

One accident involved an RTA bus and police cruiser that collided.

RTA officials told FOX 8 that the No. 14 Kinsman bus was traveling westbound on Prospect Avenue, near E. 9th Street, around 6 p.m. when a Cleveland Police Department automobile made contact with the front passenger side of the bus.

No injuries were reported by the bus operator or any passengers.

Meanwhile, Cleveland EMS said a pedestrian was also struck at the intersection of E. 9th Street and Prospect Avenue around 6 o'clock Thursday night where there was a multi-car accident.

A 34-year-old man has been transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.