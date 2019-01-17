Man arrested in home invasion, violent death of 94-year-old woman pleads not guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND– The man arrested in the home invasion and beating death of a 94-year-old woman in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

Cornelius L. Pames Jr., 25, faces a charge of aggravated murder. He was recently released from prison after serving time for rape, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

A judge issued $1 million bond. Pames was assigned a public defender and will appear in court again Feb. 1.

Court documents said Pames broke into the house of Eusebia Garcia and her 74-year-old daughter on Gertrude Avenue on Sept. 17. He’s accused of pushing in the window air conditioning unit and crawling inside the home.

Pames assaulted the women who were asleep in their beds, according to the warrant. Then, he ransacked the house, stealing an iPhone, iPad and coins.

Eusebia Garcia died from her injuries. She was a mother of six, grandmother to 25, great-grandmother to 20 and a great-great-grandmother to one.

Continuing coverage of this story here