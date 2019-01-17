‘It’s moving!’: James Corden makes Baker Mayfield nuzzle an emu — and it’s hilarious!

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield made a special appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Wednesday night.

And just like his football performance this past season — his appearance was epic!

First Corden complimented him on his football playing abilities.

“I dreamed of playing in the NFL when I was at little kid, but actually living it is actually so special,” Mayfield replied.

Then came the fun!

They played “Nuzzle Whaaa?” in which surprise objects are brought on stage so Corden and his guest can nuzzle them and try to guess what they’re nuzzling.

Watch above!