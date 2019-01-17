Fox Recipe Box: Superfood Brownie Bites

CLEVELAND, Oh — The Raw Trainer is well known for creating healthy and tasty recipes from ‘raw’ foods. Marisa DiCenso-Pelser is the Raw Trainer and she stopped by the Fox 8 morning show to let Stefani Schaefer know more about her unique line of meal delivery service and also share a sweet treat recipe that packs a punch of nutrition with no added sugar.

Click here to learn more about the Raw Trainer and her line of products and services.

Superfood Brownie Bites

Less than 10 ingredients and less than 10 minutes to prep!

These brownie bites make a convenient and portable healthy snack.

Healthy fats, fiber, and plant protein!

Ingredients

3/4 cup almond meal

1/4 cup softened Coconut oil

1/4 cup Cacao powder

1/4 cup or less room temperature Maple syrup

1 tablespoon ground flaxseed

Pink Himalayan sea salt

Superfoods for rolling: hemp seeds, cacao nibs, mini chocolate chips, coconut flakes, gogi powder

Instructions

In a shallow dish place your superfoods. You will use this for rolling or “dipping” the energy bites at the end. In a medium sized bowl combine the dry ingredients (cocoa powder, almond meal, ground flaxseed and salt). Stir in the wet ingredients until well incorporated (coconut oil & maple syrup) Using a small cookie scoop, portion out the batter. Roll into balls and dip each ball into the superfoods. Place each ball on the lined cookie tray and place the tray in your refrigerator for about an hour. Enjoy!

Easy swaps:

Maple for honey

Coconut oil for almond butter

Flaxseed for chia seed

Nutritional benefits:

Maple syrup is 100% on refined and natural it’s also very mineral rich, packed with B vitamins and amino acids.

Cacao is packed with vitamins minerals and proteins and essential fats and fatty acids