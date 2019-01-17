Florida teen causes crash in quick thinking plan to save woman’s life

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A high school senior is receiving high praise after intentionally causing a car crash to save a woman’s life.

According to WTSP, Olivia Jones was sitting at a red light back in December when she noticed the driver next to her had her head down.

“I thought she was texting because she was looking straight down. And then she started seizing,” Jones told the station.

She says the woman’s car began rolling into oncoming traffic.

Scared at the thought of something awful happening to her, Jones jumped into action.

“I opened my door and told people behind me that she was having a seizure, but nobody seemed to care or want to help so I pulled in front of her and let her hit the back of my car,” she told WTSP. “She was kind of like seizing out of the car. I took her seat belt off. She had blood and had peed herself. I was on the phone with 9-1-1.”

The fire department arrived just a few minutes later to treat the driver. It’s unclear how she’s doing now.

“Olivia just jumped right in. It was amazing. It was amazing. We’re so proud of her,” said Clearwater assistant principal Leslie Hopkins. “I was just really blown away when I was told the story.”

It turns out Jones has always had a passion for helping people and wants to become an orthopedic surgeon someday.