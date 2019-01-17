Eat’n Park closing five Northeast Ohio locations

CLEVELAND– Eat’n Park announced plans to close five restaurants in Northeast Ohio.

The locations in Boardman, Chapel Hill, Medina, Mentor and Willoughby will close on Sunday, Feb. 17.

“Although this decision makes sense from a business perspective, it is always difficult to part with team members who shared their loyalty and talents with us. We are grateful to them,” said Mercy Senchur, Eat’n Park COO, in a news release on Thursday.

The chain said it is expanding its Hello Bistro brand in the Cleveland area. A location recently opened near Beachwood Place while construction is underway on a second spot at Summit Mall in Fairlawn.