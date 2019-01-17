× Downtown Cleveland weekend events continuing despite incoming winter storm

CLEVELAND — As Northeast Ohio braces for the first major snowstorm this weekend, it just also happens to be one of the busiest weekends in downtown Cleveland.

But, despite the snow expected to pummel Northeast Ohio, the Women’s March Cleveland is still on Saturday. Road closures will begin at 11:45 ahead of the march at noon along Ontario, Lakeside, East 6th and Superior.

It is also Rush Fan Day at the Rock Hall, where 2013 Inductees Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are expected to be on hand.

Playhouse Square said the show will go on for Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, which has multiple shows scheduled this weekend.

And fittingly, Disney on Ice will still take to the ice for three shows both Saturday and Sunday.

**Follow weather updates**