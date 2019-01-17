‘Don’t miss your shot:’ Lake County Humane Society adopting out pups named after ‘The Office’ crew

MENTOR- ‘The Office’ crew is all back together again. Well sort of. The Lake County Humane Society in Mentor has pups, who are named after the hit comedy show, up for adoption.

In their Facebook post, the Humane Society said, “Don’t miss your shot to adopt one of The Office Pups! Jan, Dwight, Kevin, Phyllis, Kelly and Michael are 4-month old lab/pit bull mixes.

If you are interested in adopting one of these adorable pups, the Humane Society, located on Tyler Blvd in Mentor, is open 12-7 p.m. today and Friday-Sunday 12-5 p.m.

For more information click here: