Cleveland State, Kent State reschedule games ahead of weekend snow

Posted 2:56 pm, January 17, 2019, by

CLEVELAND– Cleveland State University and Kent State University have changed the times of this weekend’s basketball games in light of the approaching snow storm.

Significant snow is expected as a system moves across the area on Saturday, followed by lake effect on Sunday.

Cleveland State:

  • Men’s basketball vs. Wright State at 1 p.m. Saturday
  • Women’s basketball vs. Wright State at 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Wrestling vs. Lock Haven- postponed
  • Women’s swimming and diving at Marshall- canceled

Kent State:

  • Women’s basketball vs. Central Michigan at 12 p.m. Saturday
  • Men’s basketball vs. Northern Illinois at 2:30 p.m. Saturday

More stories on winter weather here

Related stories