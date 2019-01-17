Cleveland State, Kent State reschedule games ahead of weekend snow

CLEVELAND– Cleveland State University and Kent State University have changed the times of this weekend’s basketball games in light of the approaching snow storm.

Significant snow is expected as a system moves across the area on Saturday, followed by lake effect on Sunday.

Cleveland State:

Men’s basketball vs. Wright State at 1 p.m. Saturday

Women’s basketball vs. Wright State at 3 p.m. Sunday

Wrestling vs. Lock Haven- postponed

Women’s swimming and diving at Marshall- canceled

Kent State:

Women’s basketball vs. Central Michigan at 12 p.m. Saturday

Men’s basketball vs. Northern Illinois at 2:30 p.m. Saturday

More stories on winter weather here