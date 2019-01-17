× Brooklyn police: Man linked to dozens of burglaries taken into custody

BROOKLYN, Ohio — A man wanted in connection with a string of burglaries in the greater Cleveland area has been arrested.

According to the Brooklyn Police Department, 35-year-old Charles Edwards was taken into custody on January 15.

He’s accused of breaking into dozens of houses in Cleveland, Parma Heights and North Olmsted towards the end of 2018.

Detectives say evidence linking Edwards to the crimes was found at his home in Cleveland.

He was arraigned in Parma Municipal Court on Thursday where his bond was set at $250,000.

The case remains under investigation.