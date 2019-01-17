Authorities searching for two missing Delaware County teens

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio– The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating two 15-year-old girls.

Olivia Davidson and Kyla Walters were last seen on Thursday in Lewis County.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said the girls were on a home security camera getting into a silver Honda with a male driver. The model and licenses plate are not available.

Olivia needs medication daily and did not take it with her, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 740-833-2800.