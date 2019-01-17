Akron boy walking home from school robbed of shoes at gunpoint

AKRON, Ohio– A student walking home from school in Akron was robbed of his shoes at gunpoint.

It happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Biruta Street and Superior Avenue in Akron.

Police said the victim was approached by two suspects, who demanded his Jordan shoes. One suspect punched him in the head while the other pulled out a handgun. They got away on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the Akron Police Department tip line at 330-375-2TIP, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or Summit County Crimestoopers at 330-434-COPS. Calls can remain anonymous.