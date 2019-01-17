× 4-year-old crossed busy road to Alliance laundromat while mom slept, police say

ALLIANCE, Ohio– An Alliance woman is facing charges after police say her 4-year-old wandered to a laundromat.

Candi R. Risden, 38, is charged with endangering children, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Her arraignment is set for Friday at 1 p.m.

Police were called to the laundromat on West Ely Street for a welfare check at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. Court documents said Risden’s child crossed state Route 183 alone to get there.

They located the 4-year-old’s apartment on North Union Avenue. Police said Risden was asleep inside the home with her 1-month-old crying.

Officers also found methamphetamine and pipes on her bed, according to court documents.

Stark County Children Services removed the two young children.