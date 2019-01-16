Wrong way driver facing felony charges in I-90 crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ohio - Jennifer Quinn faces felony charges in a wrong way crash that hurt another driver on I-90 January 2.

FOX 8 video from the scene showed two cars with extensive front end damage.

Avon police tell FOX 8 Jennifer Quinn was headed eastbound in the westbound lanes from the OH-611 exit and entrance ramps.

Police say Quinn crashed into another car head-on.

Both Quinn and the other driver were taken to the hospital. The condition of the other driver was not released.

Quinn had been hospitalized since the crash.

She was released from University Hospitals Tuesday and transported to the Avon Police Department to face charges, according to a press release from Avon PD.

Quinn faces multiple charges, including aggravated vehicular assault and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.