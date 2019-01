× Worker dies after building collapsed at Cleveland demolition site

CLEVELAND — A worker is dead after an accident on a Cleveland demolition site Wednesday.

Police say part of a building collapsed in the 2700 block of Grand Avenue on a Priv Demolition Crew worker.

EMS said the worker, a 65-year-old man, died.

His identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.