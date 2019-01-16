Woman in wheelchair stabbed 116 times, suspect tells police ‘Jesus forgives me’

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Milwaukee prosecutors have charged a man in the killing of a 62-year-old woman in a wheelchair who was stabbed 116 times.

The charges filed Tuesday say 31-year-old Kehinde Afolayan lived with the victim, Deborah Lynch, whom police found covered in blood and partially disemboweled on Jan. 11.

Prosecutors say in the criminal complaint that Afolayan was shirtless and holding a blood-covered undershirt when police arrived at the apartment complex. He told police “Jesus forgives me” but otherwise was not communicative and investigators were unable to interview him.

Afolayan has been charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors did not outline a motive in their charging documents.

The Journal Sentinel reports that Afolayan lived in an apartment with Lynch.