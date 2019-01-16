Winter weather advisory in effect; several storm systems headed our way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Counties under the advisory are: Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Logan, Lake, Lorain, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Wayne and Wyandot.

The main concern is hazardous travel because of ice accumulations on the road.

We've seen some freezing drizzle and a light glaze of ice in some areas which could cause slick spots.

Our next weather system is now in the southwestern U.S. The weekend system is still in the northern Pacific Ocean.

This will impact us Thursday into early Friday. Snow with a mix further south.

The potential is getting even higher for a ‘healthy’ snowfall across many states including Ohio from late Saturday into early Sunday.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: