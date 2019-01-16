Suspect in custody after hit-skip crash that killed Akron couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- The driver accused of killing a couple in a hit-and-run crash turned himself in on Wednesday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Sirvonte De Romeo Rice, 26, of Akron, faces two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of failure to stop after an accident.

The highway patrol said Rice failed to stop at a sign at Lindsey and Virginia avenues in Akron on Dec. 30. He hit another car, ejecting the victims.

Nicholas Bobo Jr., 34, died at the scene. His passenger, 28-year-old Arielle Davis, was taken to Akron City Hospital, where she passed away from her injuries.

Family said Bobo and Davis were inseparable and madly in love. They left behind six children.

Editor's note: The Ohio State Highway Patrol initially identified the suspect as a 26-year-old woman.

