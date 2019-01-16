Stouffer’s gives thousands of free meals to furloughed government works in NE Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLON, Ohio-- On Wednesday, Stouffer's employees volunteered to stand in the cold to distribute 4,000 meals to help federal government workers as the fourth week of the partial government shutdown shows no signs of coming to an end.

Each person that drove up to a large blue tent at the Solon campus was greeted with a smile and four pre-packaged frozen meals.

"Each day that goes on it gets tougher," Ken Simon said. "The reality is, didn't really set in until the last pay that didn't come through, and my wife and I are both government workers. So it's a double hit for us, and what Stouffer's is doing today is a great thing and it's much appreciated."

Organizers say they wanted to help families caught in the middle of a political gridlock.

"We've had people taking the RTA here today," said Sarah Factor, a Stouffer's public relations manager. "Some people are driving from 45 minutes away and you know, it tells a story about what people will do to get food to feed their families."

The meals are being distributed to furloughed government employees with ID while supplies last. Distribution is located at 30003 Bainbridge Rd. in Solon until 7 p.m. Wednesday.