Starbucks’ Medicine Ball eases cold symptoms, Jenna Bush Hager says

NEW YORK — As cold and flu season is among us, Jenna Bush Hager has a recommendation to help with those dreadful head colds.

Bush Hager said on her TODAY segment Wednesday that she turns to the Starbucks’ Medicine Ball whenever she has a cold.

She said that a colleague recommended the drink to her, saying that country singers sip on it before performances to help soothe their throats.

The Medicine Ball features two types of tea, as well as honey which is known for sore throat relief.

Here’s the recipe, according to TODAY:

1 Venti cup filled with half hot water and half steamed lemonade

1 bag of Teavana Jade Citrus Mint Tea

1 bag of Teavana Peach Tranquility Tea

1 packet of honey

Pump of peppermint (optional)

The Medicine Ball was reportedly a “secret menu” item until 2017 when the drink had become so popular that the chain added it to their permanent menu.

Starbucks told TODAY that the Medicine Ball was one of the fastest items added to the menu due to high-demand. Baristas were reportedly making 20+ Medicine Ball drinks per day.

Since it is now a standard menu item at Starbucks, there should be a recipe card and ring code at most locations. According to TODAY, a tall 12-ounce Medicine Ball costs about $3.54.

More on Starbucks, here.