Starbucks’ Medicine Ball eases cold symptoms, Jenna Bush Hager says

NEW YORK — As cold and flu season is among us, Jenna Bush Hager has a recommendation to help with those dreadful head colds.
Bush Hager said on her TODAY segment Wednesday that she turns to the Starbucks’ Medicine Ball whenever she has a cold.
She said that a colleague recommended the drink to her, saying that country singers sip on it before performances to help soothe their throats.
The Medicine Ball features two types of tea, as well as honey which is known for sore throat relief.
Here’s the recipe, according to TODAY:
- 1 Venti cup filled with half hot water and half steamed lemonade
- 1 bag of Teavana Jade Citrus Mint Tea
- 1 bag of Teavana Peach Tranquility Tea
- 1 packet of honey
- Pump of peppermint (optional)
Not gonna lie, I thought the Starbucks "sick tea" or "coldbuster" was gonna taste weird but it's actually pretty good. I've had a crazy fever for a couple of days with migraines, body aches, a runny nose and was hella congested but this really cleared up my sinuses and made me feel a lot better Alhamdulillah (also this has honey so that's a source of shifa as well) So here's the recipe: Venti Cup w/ a bag of Jade Citrus Mint Tea and a bag of Peach Tranquility Tea Add half hot water and half steamed lemonade Add a little honey Optional: Add a pump of peppermint This is filled with so many antioxidants, Vitamin C and the honey has antimicrobial properties that help your immune system so I definitely recommend this next time your sick. #starbucks #starbuckssicktea #starbuckscoldbuster #starbucksmedicineball
The Medicine Ball was reportedly a “secret menu” item until 2017 when the drink had become so popular that the chain added it to their permanent menu.
Starbucks told TODAY that the Medicine Ball was one of the fastest items added to the menu due to high-demand. Baristas were reportedly making 20+ Medicine Ball drinks per day.
Since it is now a standard menu item at Starbucks, there should be a recipe card and ring code at most locations. According to TODAY, a tall 12-ounce Medicine Ball costs about $3.54.