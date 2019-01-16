David’s Recipe: Sous Vide Egg Bites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sous Vide Egg Bites

To buy and set up a sous vide method of cooking can be done for less than $150. It’s worth it and offers many new, foolproof ways to cook steaks, vegetables, and yes, eggs, just about anything. These egg bites are the rage at Starbuck’s coffee shops and in my opinion, addictive.

6 eggs extra large or jumbo

¼ C. heavy cream

¼ C. cottage cheese

¼ tsp salt

½ C. Gruyere cheese grated

3 slices bacon cooked

Butter or olive oil to grease the jars

*optional cooked vegetables (red or green pepper, broccoli, spinach, etc.)

Six 4 oz. mason jars with lids

Set sous vide for 172 degrees.

Add eggs, cream, cottage cheese, salt and grated cheese to a blender or food processor and blend about 30 seconds or until smooth. Too much blending will create air bubbles in final product.

Use butter or olive oil to grease the inside of the mason jars. Add a little crumbled bacon and/or little pieces of cooked vegetables.

Pour egg mixture into jars. Important! Hand tighten lids to just fingertip tight. Too tight and jars could break. Place jars in 172 degree sous vide bath and cook 1 hour.

Remove from bath. Remove lid and slide a small knife around the edge to wiggle egg bite loose. Turn jar over onto a plate or platter and serve. These can also remain in the jar refrigerated and saved for later. Just remove from jar and microwave for 30 seconds.

Enjoy!