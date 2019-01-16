Show Info: January 16, 2019
David’s Recipe: Sous Vide Egg Bites
David kicked off the show with an egg experiment in the kitchen! Click here for his recipe.
Learn Something New
It’s never too late to learn a new skill! We have the perfect place to help you get started. Studio How-To, located in Cleveland Heights, teaches knitting, crocheting, embroidering and more. www.studiohow-to.com
Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Experience the magic of Cinderella! The musical is on stage through Sunday at Playhouse Square. www.playhousesquare.org
Locally Roasted
Pablo Lopez from Mocina Coffee stopped by the studio to introduce this new roast. He demonstrated different ways to brew it. You can purchase Mocina Coffee at Café Social, Cocky’s Food Truck and Rego’s Lake Road Market. www.mocina.coffee
New Restaurant in Mentor
The owner of Urban Soul Grille stopped by to make her take on fish and chips. Urban Soul Grille is a vegan restaurant located in Mentor. www.UrbanSoulGrilleMentor.com
European Inspired Boutique
She’s brought the feel of a European boutique to Northeast Ohio! To see the story on Carnaby Street Style in Kent click here. www.carnabystreetstyle.com
Cleveland in a Box
Need a unique gift? Mail your loved ones a piece of Cleveland! Cleveland in a Box is celebrating five years in business. www.clevelandinabox.com