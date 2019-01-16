× Show Info: January 16, 2019

David’s Recipe: Sous Vide Egg Bites

David kicked off the show with an egg experiment in the kitchen! Click here for his recipe.

Learn Something New

It’s never too late to learn a new skill! We have the perfect place to help you get started. Studio How-To, located in Cleveland Heights, teaches knitting, crocheting, embroidering and more. www.studiohow-to.com

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Experience the magic of Cinderella! The musical is on stage through Sunday at Playhouse Square. www.playhousesquare.org

Locally Roasted

Pablo Lopez from Mocina Coffee stopped by the studio to introduce this new roast. He demonstrated different ways to brew it. You can purchase Mocina Coffee at Café Social, Cocky’s Food Truck and Rego’s Lake Road Market. www.mocina.coffee

New Restaurant in Mentor

The owner of Urban Soul Grille stopped by to make her take on fish and chips. Urban Soul Grille is a vegan restaurant located in Mentor. www.UrbanSoulGrilleMentor.com

European Inspired Boutique

She’s brought the feel of a European boutique to Northeast Ohio! To see the story on Carnaby Street Style in Kent click here. www.carnabystreetstyle.com

Cleveland in a Box

Need a unique gift? Mail your loved ones a piece of Cleveland! Cleveland in a Box is celebrating five years in business. www.clevelandinabox.com