SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio-- The Shaker Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man connected to several cars being damaged.

On Wednesday, police release a photo of a man they would like to question.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday in a parking lot on Chagrin Boulevard. The driver of a truck crashed into vehicles and damaged city property.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kevin Ishler at 216-491-1274.

