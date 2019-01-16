× Sex offender in California pretended to be woman to lure victims into his home, authorities say

HESPERIA, Calif. — A 42-year-old man is behind bars after deputies say he pretended to be a woman to lure female victims into his home.

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office, Arturo Martinez solicited women, including a 17-year-old, through social media and other websites that offered delivery type services.

He allegedly used a fake name and disguised his voice to sound like a woman when communicating with them. Deputies say his intention was to lure the victims into his home to commit a sexual act.

Martinez was arrested at his home on January 10 and charged with contact with a minor with the intent to commit a sexual act.

He is being held on a $500,000 bail.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Martinez is a registered sex offender convicted of indecent exposure.

Deputies believe there may be additional victims.