Several snow events headed our way

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The winter weather advisory has expired, but still take your time on the roads.

Wednesday morning's freezing drizzle created a slick coating over a lot of areas.

Listen up, snow enthusiasts! All aboard a busy weather week as winter starts to kick into high gear! We’re tracking several systems that will impact us this week.

System #2 (weaker front) moves in tomorrow. Scattered light snow late in the day through midnight. Nothing we can’t handle…Light accumulations between 1/2″ and 1″ with some location close to 2″.

The weekend system #3 currently in the northern Pacific Ocean is expected to be the big one! The potential is getting even higher for significant snowfall across many states including Ohio from late Saturday into early Sunday.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

The pattern that has kept this winter’s cold and snow at bay thus far is now starting to ‘awaken’ so-to-speak. The jet stream has been super-strong across northern Pacific Ocean. This keeps cold air locked up and storm systems from developing. That is changing. Notice how the jet starts to buckle. This buckling allows more cold and deeper storm systems.

Our late January outlook issued back on January 9th indicated that the cold air was coming. While there will be minor breaks for a day or two significant cold is expected overall.

Do I think we will have several day with high temperatures below 15 degrees? Yes.

Below zero nights? Yes.

Above Normal Snowfall? Yes