Sandusky's first medical marijuana customer is multiple sclerosis patient, Air Force veteran

SANDUSY, Ohio– The first customer at Sandusky’s medical marijuana dispensary was a patient battling with multiple sclerosis.

Ynez Henningsen was at The Forest Sandusky when it opened Wednesday morning.

“This is a very exciting day for the thousands of Ohioans who will benefit from having access to medical marijuana,” Henningsen said. “It is an honor to be part of such a vital program.”

Henningsen, a U.S. Air Force veteran, works as the special projects manager for Standard Wellness Company, which is the parent company of The Forest.

The state of Ohio’s first marijuana dispensaries opened at 9 a.m. Wednesday. More than 3,500 patients have registered to purchase medical cannabis.

