Ohio’s first medical marijuana dispensaries open

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The state of Ohio's first licensed medical marijuana dispensaries will open their doors to patients at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

More than 3,500 patients have registered to purchase medical marijuana. So far, there are five licensed dispensaries with dozens more expected.

Among them is The Botanist in Canton, which offers products, including vape oil and edibles, made with cannabis cultivated in Middlefield.

How to register:

Visit a doctor who is certified to recommend medical marijuana. Find one here. All patients need a valid ID.

Complete the emailed form for the Patient and Caregiver Registry and pay the $50 annual fee.

Download the card. Printed or electronic versions are acceptable at dispensaries.

Certified dispensaries:

The Botanist, 3840 Greentree Ave. NW, Canton

The Botanist, 30133 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe

The Forest Sandusky, 1651 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky

CY+, 180 Main St., Wintersville

Ohio Valley Natural Relief, 840 Canton Rd., Wintersville

Qualifying conditions:

AIDS

amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Alzheimer’s disease

cancer

chronic traumatic encephalopathy

Crohn’s disease

epilepsy or another seizure disorder

fibromyalgia

glaucoma

hepatitis C

inflammatory bowel disease

multiple sclerosis

pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable

Parkinson’s disease

positive status for HIV

post-traumatic stress disorder

sickle cell anemia

spinal cord disease or injury

Tourette’s syndrome

traumatic brain injury

ulcerative colitis.

Products approved in Ohio:

oil

tincture

capsule, edible

metered oil or solid preparation for vaporization

patches

lotions

topical ointments

plant material for use in vaporizing devices.

Anyone with additional questions should call 1-833-4OH-MMCP.