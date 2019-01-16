Ohio’s first medical marijuana dispensaries open

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The state of Ohio's first licensed medical marijuana dispensaries will open their doors to patients at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
More than 3,500 patients have registered to purchase medical marijuana. So far, there are five licensed dispensaries with dozens more expected.
Among them is The Botanist in Canton, which offers products, including vape oil and edibles, made with cannabis cultivated in Middlefield.
How to register:
- Visit a doctor who is certified to recommend medical marijuana. Find one here. All patients need a valid ID.
- Complete the emailed form for the Patient and Caregiver Registry and pay the $50 annual fee.
- Download the card. Printed or electronic versions are acceptable at dispensaries.
Certified dispensaries:
- The Botanist, 3840 Greentree Ave. NW, Canton
- The Botanist, 30133 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe
- The Forest Sandusky, 1651 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky
- CY+, 180 Main St., Wintersville
- Ohio Valley Natural Relief, 840 Canton Rd., Wintersville
Qualifying conditions:
- AIDS
- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
- Alzheimer’s disease
- cancer
- chronic traumatic encephalopathy
- Crohn’s disease
- epilepsy or another seizure disorder
- fibromyalgia
- glaucoma
- hepatitis C
- inflammatory bowel disease
- multiple sclerosis
- pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable
- Parkinson’s disease
- positive status for HIV
- post-traumatic stress disorder
- sickle cell anemia
- spinal cord disease or injury
- Tourette’s syndrome
- traumatic brain injury
- ulcerative colitis.
Products approved in Ohio:
- oil
- tincture
- capsule, edible
- metered oil or solid preparation for vaporization
- patches
- lotions
- topical ointments
- plant material for use in vaporizing devices.
Anyone with additional questions should call 1-833-4OH-MMCP.
41.499320 -81.694361