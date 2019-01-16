New proposed high school graduation requirement: financial literacy

Lawmakers in several states have introduced bills to change the requirements to graduate high school.

There’s a recurring theme: financial literacy.

A proposed bill in Florida would require students to pass personal financial literacy and money management to graduate.

The bill says “in light of economic challenges nationwide, sound financial management skills are vitally important.”

A bill in South Carolina proposes each high school student complete one-half credit course on personal finance, including an end-of-the-year exam.

The Ohio Department of Education reports financial literacy is a requirement for graduation, however, it is not typically a stand alone class.