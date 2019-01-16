× Mother of teen killed in Plain Township fire warns of space heater dangers

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The mother of the 14-year-old boy killed in a house fire in Stark County is warning others about space heaters.

The fire happened at the family’s house on 29th Street NE in Canton shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. Firefighters pulled Christian Werstler from home, but he died of his injuries at the hospital.

“His death was a tragic accident. And yes, as many say, a completely preventable one,” said Alicia Roby, Christian’s mom.

“Please make others aware how dangerous space heaters can really be, that these fires don’t happen only at night. But they happen in the day too. Make parents aware how important fire safety is.”

Roby urged other parents to review safety plans with their children because every moment counts during an emergency.

“If my son’s story saves one person, young or old, makes even one person that much more responsible when it comes to these issues, then sharing his story is worth it,” Roby said.

Christian was a student at GlenOak High School. His mother described him as a wonderful boy who had many friends. He’s survived by his parents, two sisters and a baby brother.

Roby’s coworkers set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses. You can donate here.

