CLEVELAND, Ohio – FOX 8 is keeping an eye on the roads Wednesday morning.

We are under a Winter weather advisory due to concerns about hazardous travel because of a glaze of ice and freezing drizzle.

Icy conditions this morning. Side streets worse than the highways. Be careful! — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) January 16, 2019

The Ohio Department of Transportation has identified a few trouble spots.

IR 90 @ SR 252

IR 71 @ Drake Rd.

IR 271 @ IR 90

SR 45 @ Rock Creek

IR 90 @ CR 221 Paine Rd.

IR 90 @ Hermitage Rd.

IR 90 @ Fairfield Ave.

IR 271 @ IR 77

IR 71 @ Snow Rd.

Steels Corners Rd. @ Mud Brook

IR 480 @ Old Mill Rd

SR 225 @ Berlin Reservoir

SR 30 @ Harmony Lake

SR 82/SR 5 @ SR 45

Continuing coverage from FOX 8 as the weather changes.