Indiana lawmakers propose bill setting $1K fine for smoking in vehicle with child

INDIANAPOLIS — A new proposed Indiana bill will fine any person caught smoking in a vehicle with children in it.

If passed, Indiana Senate Bill No. 34 makes smoking in a car with a child under the age of six-years-old a crime punishable by a $1,000 fine.

A person who commits three offenses in a 12-month period could face a $10,000 fine.

The bill would go in effect July 2019, if it becomes law.

If passed, Indiana would join nine other states in which it is illegal to smoke with a child in the car, according to the American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation.