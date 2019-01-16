× I-Team: Cleveland police supervisors may have charges from deadly shooting dismissed in exchange for payment

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– Sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team that three of five Cleveland police supervisors facing dereliction of duty charges from a 2012 police chase and deadly shooting are working to have the charges dropped in exchange for a payment to the East Cleveland Law Enforcement Fund.

An agreement to have the charges dismissed may take place Wednesday afternoon.

Last March, the I-Team reported that the East Cleveland law director told two defense attorneys that if each officer paid $5,000 the charges would be dismissed.

A letter from the East Cleveland law director obtained by the I-Team last spring showed the city intends to prosecute, but the city sought to “mitigate charges” with the offer.

The Cleveland police supervisors face charges from a chase in 2012 when Cleveland officers pursued a car into East Cleveland and shot and killed two suspects.

The offer from the East Cleveland prosecutor to drop charges in exchange for a payment sparked cries of justice for sale. The prosecutor denied that. But lawyers for two of the officers still say they will take their cases to trial rather than pay anything.

