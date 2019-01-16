How much snow will we really get? Scott Sabol explains why you should pause before believing the hype

CLEVELAND, Ohio – FOX 8 is working to prepare you for what will likely be Northeast Ohio’s first major snow event this winter.
But an important part of how we track at FOX 8 also means looking at history as well as forecast models for perspective.
FOX 8 will probably release its numbers Thursday on this weekend’s winter storm and adjust those as we get closer to the event.
So no matter what you’re seeing on social media, here’s what history says:
20 inches of snowfall has never happened in 24 hours from a general snow event since record keeping began.
You can also read more on how models vary in the days leading up to a weather event here.
It’s been roughly 10 years since a two-day snowfall hit Northern Ohio (not counting lake effect events.)
Here are the numbers on maximum 2 day snowfalls since 2000:
Cleveland Hopkins
- 2009, February 4th & 5th, 11.3 inches
- 2009, January 9th & 10th, 10.8
- 2008, March 7th & 8th, 14.8 inches
- 2008, March 8th & 9th, 10.8 inches
- 2007, February 13th & 14th, 15.8 inches
- 2005, January 16th & 17th, 10.6 inches
- 2004, December 22nd & 23rd 15.5
- 2002, December 24th & 25th, 11.2
- 2002, December 25th & 26th, 10.2 inches
- 2002, March 25th & 26th, 10.2 inches
- 2001, March 25th & 26th, 11.3
Akron/Canton
- 2010, February 5th & 6th, 12.1 inches
- 2008, March 7th & 8th, 17.1 inches
- 2008, March 8th & 9th, 11.3 inches
The words and numbers that we say and post before an event can be more powerful than the weather itself.
All of the meteorologists at FOX 8 always choose to wait until we have a high degree of certainty before we post any snowfall number to avoid any unnecessary panic or confusion.