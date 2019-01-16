How much snow will we really get? Scott Sabol explains why you should pause before believing the hype

CLEVELAND, Ohio – FOX 8 is working to prepare you for what will likely be Northeast Ohio’s first major snow event this winter.

But an important part of how we track at FOX 8 also means looking at history as well as forecast models for perspective.

Just read an article from a local newspaper that said "some models are predicting (snowfall in inches)". Note to all. Models don't do the weather predicting. Humans do. These are tools that are used in the process. They are guides. Meteorologists create the actual forecasts — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) January 16, 2019

FOX 8 will probably release its numbers Thursday on this weekend’s winter storm and adjust those as we get closer to the event.

So no matter what you’re seeing on social media, here’s what history says:

20 inches of snowfall has never happened in 24 hours from a general snow event since record keeping began.

You can also read more on how models vary in the days leading up to a weather event here.

It’s been roughly 10 years since a two-day snowfall hit Northern Ohio (not counting lake effect events.)

Here are the numbers on maximum 2 day snowfalls since 2000:

Cleveland Hopkins

2009, February 4th & 5th, 11.3 inches

2009, January 9th & 10th, 10.8

2008, March 7th & 8th, 14.8 inches

2008, March 8th & 9th, 10.8 inches

2007, February 13th & 14th, 15.8 inches

2005, January 16th & 17th, 10.6 inches

2004, December 22nd & 23rd 15.5

2002, December 24th & 25th, 11.2

2002, December 25th & 26th, 10.2 inches

2002, March 25th & 26th, 10.2 inches

2001, March 25th & 26th, 11.3

Akron/Canton

2010, February 5th & 6th, 12.1 inches

2008, March 7th & 8th, 17.1 inches

2008, March 8th & 9th, 11.3 inches

The words and numbers that we say and post before an event can be more powerful than the weather itself.

All of the meteorologists at FOX 8 always choose to wait until we have a high degree of certainty before we post any snowfall number to avoid any unnecessary panic or confusion. Be sure to stay with FOX 8 and FOX8.com for the latest updates as our weather team tweaks and finalizes their forecast for the weekend.