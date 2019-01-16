Giant Kentucky snowman gives would-be vandal dose of instant karma

PETERSBURG, Ky. — A driver was dealt a dose of instant karma when the person tried to topple a snowman with their vehicle on Monday.

Cory Lutz of Kentucky told FOX 8 that his fiancée, Lucy, was visiting from Mississippi this past weekend with her sister, Laura.

Lutz said that Lucy was “elated to experience the biggest snowfall she’s ever seen!”

The three had a weekend filled with sledding, snowball fights, and even some canoeing. Lutz said they wanted to make the most of the winter wonderland. And, of course, that included building a snowman.

They used a stump in Lutz’s front yard as the base for their towering 9-foot tall snowman called Frosty.

Frosty was “decked out in a top-hat, and smiling at the neighbors,” Lutz told FOX 8.

According to Lutz, everyone loved their snowman. People driving by waved and honked their horns to express their delight.

“However, evidently not everyone was a fan!” said Lutz.

He came home Monday to find a set of tire tracks in his yard that abruptly ended at the base of the snowman. The stump was exposed and now featured a snowy imprint of a bumper.

“Apparently Frosty had been handing out life lessons to surprised 4×4 vandals. ‘You reap what you sow!’ Still standing, and still smiling – He certainly had the last laugh!” Lutz said.