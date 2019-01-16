Former NFL player finds, beats up ‘Peeping Tom’ looking into his daughter’s bedroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLINGTON, Fla. -- Former NFL player Tony Beckham says he beat up a "peeping Tom" who was allegedly touching himself inappropriately while looking into his 15-year-old daughter's bedroom.

The suspect, Geoffrey Cassidy, faces charges of lewd and lascivious behaviour with someone younger than 16 in the case. Cassidy is seen in his mug shot with bruises and a black eye.

WPBF reports it happened at just before 7 a.m. Monday. Beckham, former Detroit Lion and NFL defensive back said he was leaving home when he saw the man looking into his daughter's window. He said the man's pants were down, and he was touching himself.

"I caught him over there, and we just had a good conversation," he said. "He's never going to do that again on this side of town."

Beckham's wife, Amanda, came out side during the incident and found her husband holding Cassidy on the ground as she called police.

Cassidy had multiple broken bones in his face.

Cassidy is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

Read more here.