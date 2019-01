NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – Some Northeast Ohio businesses are doing what they can to help families affected by the government shutdown.

Firehouse Sports Bar and Grill in North Royalton is offering a free meal to furloughed employees and their families.

You’ll need to show your government I.D.

On their Facebook page, there is a post saying they’re happy to help families out.

