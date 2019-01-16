Final beam raised on Q transformation project

CLEVELAND– There will be a topping-off ceremony at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday as the final steel beam is raised.

It’s considered a milestone for the Q transformation project.

The two-year, $185 million project includes expanded public spaces and concourses, multi-media upgrades, and renovated clubs and suites. The Cavs committed $115 million.

The Q, then called Gund Arena, opened in 1994 and is the oldest publicly-owned arena in the NBA.

Quicken Loans Arena will host the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which is expected to bring $100 million into the area.

