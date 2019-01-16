Coaches accused of ordering wrestlers to ‘take down’ other student to appear in court

ALLIANCE, Ohio– The two Minerva Middle School coaches accused of ordering wrestlers to “take down” another student will appear in court.

Nathan G. Smith is charged with endangering children and Jason Q. Lutz is charged with complicity to commit endangering children. They are scheduled to be arraigned in Alliance Municipal Court at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

About 16 students injured the 12-year-old victim. Court documents said the “take downs” were not part of regular practice or normal discipline.

“Our district recently was made aware of allegations regarding two coaches and responded immediately. The district followed all necessary protocols and assigned the coaches to home while an investigating by both the district and law enforcement took place,” said Gary Chaddock, Minerva Local Schools superintendent, in a statement on Monday.

Smith, 24, is a teacher at Minvera Elementary School, while Lutz, 43, teachings at Minversa Middle School.