CLEVELAND– Museums around the globe are celebrating #MuseumSelfieDay on Twitter and the staff at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History brought their A game.

Wildlife specialists posed for photos with museum residents, including Radar the barn owl, Bob the bobcat and Sweetie the red-tailed hawk.

You can find the animals at the Perkins Wildlife Center at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

Happy #MuseumSelfie Day! Wildlife Manager Michelle Leighty and Radar the Barn Owl are enjoying a classic social/sensory animal enrichment item…a mirror! #MuseumSelfieDay pic.twitter.com/gXbED5H6tS — CMNH Wildlife (@CmnhWildlife) January 16, 2019

Wildlife specialist Allison Capunay and Bob the bobcat getting in on the #MuseumSelfieDay action! pic.twitter.com/390gS8aX79 — CMNH Wildlife (@CmnhWildlife) January 16, 2019

You otter get in on #museumselfieday like wildlife specialist and behavioral husbandry coordinator Alexx Bigham! pic.twitter.com/gYz4Lt2gjM — CMNH Wildlife (@CmnhWildlife) January 16, 2019

Wildlife specialist Nicole Episcopo and Sweetie the Red-tailed Hawk celebrating #MuseumSelfieDay2019 ! pic.twitter.com/KOWMSPh0aT — CMNH Wildlife (@CmnhWildlife) January 16, 2019