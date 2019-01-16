× Cleveland issues reminders as first winter storm nears

CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland is preparing for the first winter storm of the year.

A weak front moves in on Thursday with light snow later in the day through midnight. Then, this weekend, a system is expected to drop more than 6 inches of snow throughout the area.

More on the forecast here

Cleveland’s Department of Public Works said it has 68 snow plow vehicles, 13 pickup trucks with plows and 12 road graders to combat snow-covered streets. The plan is to plow the city’s 54 main street routes first. The 292 residential sections will be serviced 4 to 72 hours after the storm has ended, depending on the amount of accumulation.

The mayor’s officer also released a list of winter weather preparedness tips: