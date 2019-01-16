Cleveland issues reminders as first winter storm nears
CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland is preparing for the first winter storm of the year.
A weak front moves in on Thursday with light snow later in the day through midnight. Then, this weekend, a system is expected to drop more than 6 inches of snow throughout the area.
Cleveland’s Department of Public Works said it has 68 snow plow vehicles, 13 pickup trucks with plows and 12 road graders to combat snow-covered streets. The plan is to plow the city’s 54 main street routes first. The 292 residential sections will be serviced 4 to 72 hours after the storm has ended, depending on the amount of accumulation.
The mayor’s officer also released a list of winter weather preparedness tips:
- Be Extra Cautious and check on the vulnerable: The cold weather may put a strain on your heart. Follow your doctor’s advice about shoveling snow or other strenuous work. Many injuries result from falls on ice-covered surfaces. Make sure to keep steps and walkways clean and free of ice. Infants and the elderly are most at risk for cold-related illness. Keep in touch with elderly or at-risk neighbors or relatives, making sure they are safe and that their homes are adequately heated.
- Dress Appropriately in the Cold: Almost all cases of hypothermia and frostbite are preventable. If you must be outside, dress appropriately: wear loose fitting layers to provide overall body warmth, a hat, scarf, mittens and boots will provide additional protection from the elements. Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.
- Bring Pets/Companion Animals Inside During Winter Weather: Move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas with non-frozen drinking water. Don’t forget or skip planning and preparing for your animals! For concerns about pets outside in extreme weather call 216-664-3069.
- Check Emergency Supply Kits: Do you have extra winter clothes, sufficient food and water, extra batteries, flashlights, and a battery or hand-crank radio? What about medications, toys for the kids, pet food, and copies of important information such as numbers for your local utilities? Ensure that all smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in your home are working properly.
- CodeRED: Winter weather brings many challenges for our citizens and in order to stay informed of emergencies during this winter season, the City encourages everyone to sign up for CodeRED.
- Pay Attention to Snow Parking Bans: If snow accumulation exceeds 2 inches or more, a Snow Emergency Parking Ban may be enacted. The ban allows plows sufficient time to remove snow and ice and move through city streets at a good pace. When a snow ban goes into effect, stopping, standing, and parking of vehicles will be restricted and prohibited on City streets with posted red and white signs. Anyone who fails to comply will be ticketed and towed.
- Don’t Block the Box: Ensure you can move all the way through an intersection before the traffic signal changes. Stopping in the middle of an intersection prohibits oncoming vehicles from passing through that intersection and can result in grid lock.