Events, activities celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2019 in northeast Ohio

NORTHEAST OHIO — It’s a day of service, remembrance and education.

Monday, January 21 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There are many events around our community to help residents recognize it. In addition, many area museums are offering free admission in honor of the day.

19TH ANNUAL DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.HOLIDAY BREAKFAST CELEBRATION

7:30 a.m.

The Marriott Hotel at Key Center, Public Square, Cleveland

AKRON ART MUSEUM

Free family day — Gallery admission is free for all. Adults must be accompanied by a child.

Monday, January 21, 1 – 4 p.m.

AKRON ZOO

The zoo is offering free admission on MLK Jr Day and is open from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

BASEBALL HERITAGE MUSEUM

Special programming highlighting Dr. King’s baseball inspirations, kids can make an “I have a dream” craft.

January 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., free admission

CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY

Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration week. Begins on Friday, January 18.

CLEVELAND BOTANICAL GARDEN

Free admission in honor of MLK Day.

Monday, January 21, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 15TH ANNUAL BLACK HERITAGE CELEBRATION

Monday, January 21, 1 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena

Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls

The special afternoon match-up will begin a month-long Black Heritage Celebration themed “Empowering and Inspiring One Generation to the Next.”

CLEVELAND HISTORY CENTER

Free admission

New exhibit opening honoring Rev. E. T. Caviness, ribbon cutting at noon, as well as “pop-up” activities.

January 21, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

CLEVELAND MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY

Free admission all day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA’S ANNUAL MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CELEBRATION CONCERT

The 39th annual concert celebrating the spirit of Dr. King’s life, leadership, and vision in music, song, and community recognition.

Sunday, January 20, 7 p.m. at Severance Hall

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE

A free community open house in Severance Hall honoring the life, leadership, and vision of Dr. King.

Monday, January 21, noon – 5 p.m.

CLEVELAND PUBLIC LIBRARY, MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. BRANCH

Cleveland Public Library’s 34th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Program, includes activities, performances, music and guest keynote speaker Dr. Yvonne Pointer.

January 21, 1 p.m. (doors open at noon)

GREAT LAKES SCIENCE CENTER

Free admission January 21, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

GREATER CLEVELAND AQUARIUM

Guests who donate $1 or more to the United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland will receive a $10 admission ticket.

January 21, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

LAKE METROPARKS

Fun Day Monday at Penitentiary Glen Nature Center

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

MALTZ MUSEUM OF JEWISH HERITAGE

Hour Our Voices MLK Celebration, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

MOCA CLEVELAND

Free admission, January 21, 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Enjoy themed public programs in tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

THE RINK AT WADE OVAL

Noon – 7 p.m.

Free skating (skate rental is $3)

ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM

Free admission day

January 21, 10 a.m. -5:30 p.m

UNIVERSITY CIRCLE MUSEUMS AND INSTITUTIONS

Beginning Friday, January 18 and continuing until Monday, many of University Circle’s museums and institutions will offer free or discounted admission, and special activities to commemorate Dr. King.

On Monday, January 21, University Circle Inc. will provide a FREE shuttle bus to take visitors to the participating organizations in University Circle from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

