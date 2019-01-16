× Carlos Santana coming to Cleveland, touring with Doobie Brothers this summer

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana will hit the road with his band this summer for the Supernatural Now tour.

For Carlos Santana, the tour will also be sentimental. It includes two important milestones: The 20th anniversary of the album Supernatural and the 50th anniversary of his performance at Woodstock.

Rock band The Doobie Brothers will also be on the tour for all dates.

The tour will stop at the Blossom Music Center July 7.

Tickets go on sale January 25.