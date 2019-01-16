× Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry named to Pro Bowl

BEREA, Ohio– Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was named to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl on Wednesday.

Landry joins Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio, defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward. The four Pro Bowl selections are the most for Cleveland since 2014.

“It’s always an honor to be named to the Pro Bowl,” Landry said in a news release. “This is my fourth time going, but my first being able to wear the orange helmet and represent the Cleveland Browns. So this is very special for me.”

Landry replaces injured Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins.

This season, he had 81 receptions for nearly 1,000 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw a 63-yard pass to Breshad Perriman that set up a touchdown against Cincinnati.

