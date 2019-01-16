× Akron Symphony Orchestra offering free tickets to furloughed federal workers

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Symphony Orchestra is offering free tickets to furloughed federal workers for their next concert on January 19.

The concert will feature the orchestra under the direction of guest conductor Benjamin Zander for Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, along with a piano concerto from guest pianist Alexander Korsantia.

“The Northeast Ohio community has always supported us, and Saturday’s concert is a nice opportunity for us to repay that support,” said Thomas Moore, director of marketing for the orchestra. “Classical music has been shown to reduce stress and increase happiness, which is something that everyone can use.”

Tickets will be available for pick up at the box office on the night of the show.

Those interested in attending will need to bring their government ID.

